America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior premiere dates revealed







Want to know when some of your summer favorites are coming back to NBC, including America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior? Recently, the network confirmed the news when it comes to a number of their biggest unscripted shows.

Let’s start with America’s Got Talent, which is set to return for its 16th season starting on Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The entire judging panel of Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell is set to return, and the same can be said for host Terry Crews.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of notable things to share with a couple of other shows. For American Ninja Warrior, you are going to see new episodes starting on Monday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. The logline below hints at a big change when it comes to casting:

The new season will feature more than 400 competitors and, for the first time in “ANW” history, the age limit to compete is being lowered to 15 years old. Ninja Warrior is a sport that has been rapidly growing across the country and kids of all ages are embracing it in record numbers. Some of today’s most promising talent are younger competitors and now teenagers will have the chance to compete alongside adult athletes.

Meanwhile, Making It season 3 is going to be back on Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and this batch of episodes has a pretty particular theme:

This season’s eight episodes highlight how making things brings together communities, friends, neighbors and families, serving as a reminder of the importance of positivity and imagination, which is needed now more than ever.

In times like these, some of these shows can offer up hope and inspiration — we have a feeling that these shows are going to lean into this now more than ever.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

What do you want to see on America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior, and also Making It?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







