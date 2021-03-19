Floribama Shore season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Is Gus missing?







Next week on Floribama Shore season 4 episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see something a little unexpected — and also unprecedented. We’ve seen cast members leave shows like this over the years, but it’s pretty rare someone just takes off without production knowing about it.

Yet, this seems to be what’s going on with Gus in this episode. In the promo below, you can see the cast and producers frantically looking for him — he doesn’t have most of his belongings, so it’s going to be tough to find him, let alone figure out how to help him and/or bring him back. For those who question the realness of reality TV sometimes, this could be the episode that proves that this stuff isn’t scripted.

Based on what we’ve seen on Floribama Shore so far this year, Gus does need some further support from somewhere — it’s hard to say if he can get any of it while production continues. This past year was incredibly stressful, and this is also a stressful environment. You’re aware from your friends and family, filming in a bubble, and also forced to confront some of your past demons with people who you’ve had plenty of drama with in the past. With Gus in particular, we’ve seen some of those demons play out.

In all honesty, it’s hard to know which way things will go in this episode. With that being said, it could be a turning point for the rest of the season. After something like this happens, it’s hard to imagine the cast running around and acting the same as they once did. It also shows there’s a chance Gus could do it again, given that he’ll have opted for it in the past.

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 #MTVFloribamaShore continues next Thursday. 😱 pic.twitter.com/0y6kN8k4SY — MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) March 19, 2021

