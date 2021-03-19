Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who won Head of Household? (day 20)







Following the big eviction on Big Brother Canada 9 tonight, we of course wanted to know the answer to one key question: Who won HoH?

Unlike the past couple of weeks, the show was kind enough to actually reveal the winner of the competition during the episode. It was ultimately one of those “skill-based” competitions, which felt like a crapshoot as much as anything. The name of the game here was “Seniors’ Discount,” and it was themed like a giant game of shuffleboard.

The moment that Kiefer was able to get that 10 early on in the competition, we felt like he was set up really well to have power. We also think that he definitely wanted it, given that he’s been on the block a couple of times this season already.

This was very close, given the fact that Austin and Kiefer each got a 10 and it came down to a tie. Yet, Kiefer did better in the tiebreaker and is now in power! This should be interesting, since we’re going to have a chance to see what he wants to do and who he wants to target. He was clearly on the bottom of the Sunsetters alliance, but he also doesn’t have a clear #1 in the game. This is a chance to figure out who he wants to work with, since he’s burned some bridges and there are a lot of people who have been suspicious of him in the game. This could be a really chaotic week. Fingers crossed!

