Burden of Truth season 4 will be final one for CBC, The CW







You are going to be waiting for a while to see Burden of Truth season 4 on The CW, but there is something you should know in advance.

In a new statement on Facebook, the show confirmed that tonight’s series finale airing on CBC will be the end of the road:

“After four incredible seasons, we’re bringing our Burden of Truth story to its conclusion in tonight’s series finale … We are so proud of the stories we’ve been able to tell each season, especially those related to social justice. We’re also tremendously appreciative of the support we’ve received from our fans worldwide, and are particularly grateful to the communities in Winnipeg and Selkirk, Manitoba, for being so welcoming to our crew.”

Do we think that Burden of Truth could have continued for another year or two? Probably, given that this is the sort of show that could just pick up new cases every year and built even more of a following. The ratings for season 3 were also decent stateside. Yet, Canadian dramas don’t always have the longest shelf life and in general, it’s better for a show to end early than overstay its welcome. We have a feeling that people are going to be clamoring for more on the other side of this.

Hopefully, we’ll get more news regarding a Burden of Truth season 4 premiere date at some point over the course of the next few weeks. We know that The CW does have a particularly loaded schedule at the moment, and that’s going to continue as they try to make up for not having as much programming this past fall. Still, we hope that there is a chance for emotional closure for all of these characters and that the final season is as sharp and topical as ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Burden of Truth

What do you think about Burden of Truth ending with season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







