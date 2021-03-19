A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7 spoilers: All about ‘Timing’







Next week on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7, you’ll continue to see an unraveling for some characters. It’s hard for there not to be when you consider the circumstances. These characters are all dealing with the health crisis and, beyond just that, Eddie is taking on an addiction that he’s been desperately trying to hide. His pain is understandable, but he is putting himself in a spot where he is digging a deeper and deeper hole.

To get a few more details now all about what’s next, we suggest you take a look at the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“timing” – Regina is faced with making difficult changes to keep Someday afloat during the [virus-related] lockdown, while Eddie struggles to keep his secret drug addiction under wraps. Elsewhere, Maggie fears she may have revealed a bit too much on her podcast on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, MARCH 25 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The story for some of these characters is likely to play out for some time moving forward. Take, for example, what’s going on with Maggie. Maybe there will be some consequences of her podcast immediately, but we feel like this is a snowball that you start to roll down a hill. It’s going to pick up steam more and more over time and by the time it reaches the bottom, it’s practically an avalanche.

Meanwhile, we certainly feel for Regina’s situation — this is something that so many people out there have dealt with over the past few weeks. We hope that she’s able to make it through; while we know some would probably prefer A Million Little Things ignore the virus altogether, this is clearly a show trying to paint a picture of reality.

