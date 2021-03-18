The Unicorn season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS? The latest







Following tonight’s big two-episode finale, can you expect The Unicorn to be renewed for season 3? Or, will it be canceled? We’ll tell you both what we know within this article, but also what to expect. Rest assured, there are no spoilers within this piece.

Let’s kick things off here by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no word as to whether or not the Walton Goggins series is coming back. With that being said, we’re pretty nervous that it won’t be. For starters, the finale is airing on a night where CBS is programming repeats elsewhere, and that is rarely ever a good sign. Also, season 2 is averaging just a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it one of the lower-rated comedies on the network’s schedule. Meanwhile, it’s down more than 30% in both the demo and total live viewers from season 1.

One of the biggest challenges a show like The Unicorn faces is simply the world today. It’s harder to succeed as a network TV comedy — there’s not a single show in this genre on broadcast TV that we’d consider an enormous hit. The closest we have is probably either Young Sheldon or The Conners, and neither of them is the equivalent of even Modern Family or The Big Bang Theory a few years ago. It’s difficult to get the average viewer watching a 30-minute comedy on CBS in 2021 with all the other options, and you often need an out-of-this-world premise in order for it to happen.

So while we’re skeptical that The Unicorn season 3 happens, we still hope that it does. Continue to watch the show on DVR/streaming, and encourage some of your friends and family to do the same thing. This viewership does still matter, and maybe that is something CBS will look at before they decide on a renewal/cancellation later this spring.

