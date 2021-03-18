grown-ish season 4 premiere date hopes at Freeform







Following tonight’s finale, do you want to know when the grown-ish season 4 premiere date could be? We’ll give you some early debate on this within the piece!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with a reminder that you don’t have to be worried about the Freeform show’s future. grown-ish has already been renewed for another batch of episodes, and that allows Freeform to stick largely to a similar release schedule to what they’ve done in the past.

If the network had their way, we feel like new episodes would premiere this summer. There’s a recognition that shows catering to young audiences can’t take long hiatuses, since you run a risk that viewers move on to other things or that your cast land opportunities elsewhere. We’ll probably hear more about a season 4 premiere date at some point this spring, with a teaser/trailer accompanying the announcement.

There is already one question about season 4 that we’re wondering about: Will Halle Bailey return? We know that she is set to star in a live-action version of The Little Mermaid, and there is a chance this impacts her availability. Some of that has already been written into the story as-is. We’re sure there will be eventually a larger update here, but we’d be pleasantly surprised if producers gave it early on in the season 4 process. Remember that shows like to keep you in suspense.

As for whether or not season 4 could be the final one at Freeform, that remains to be seen. While it may feel like a college-based show could have a natural end, we’re not 100% sure that this will be the case in this situation. The producers could come up with some interesting stories after the fact.

What do you want to see on grown-ish season 4?

Are you hoping to see it air at some point this summer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

