Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? New crossover details







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We’ve got a few different things to get to here that are definitely worthy of excitement!

Unfortunately, we must also share some unfortunate news. After all, the crime drama is once again off the air tonight (at least in terms of new episodes), but it’s all for the sake of anticipation. Come April 1, Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast will return with presumably a run of new episodes, and it begins with the epic crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime. This means a long-awaited opportunity to see Elliot Stabler reunite with Olivia Benson — there are emotional ramifications that come with that, but the two also have to find a way to get the job done in the field. Whatever happens to Stabler across these two episodes is painful and personal, and it could kick the story of the spin-off into high gear right away.

This week, NBC unveiled official details of both the next SVU and also the Organized Crime premiere, which are airing almost as a two-part story. Take a look below.

SVU season 22 episode 9, “Return of the Prodigal Son” – 04/01/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The squad rallies around Det. Stabler to find the suspect behind a threat to his family. Christopher Meloni, Isabel Gillies, Allison Siko and Jeffrey Scaperrotta guest star. TV-14 L,V

Organized Crime pilot, “What Happens in Puglia” – 04/01/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : SERIES PREMIERE — Christopher Meloni stars as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to take on the city’s most powerful organized crime syndicates and rebuild his life in the wake of a devastating personal loss. Dylan McDermott, Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger also star. Mariska Hargitay guest stars. TV-14 L,V

Following the premiere event, we feel like come April 8 the two shows will be doing more of their own thing. There’s always a chance for further crossovers, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to SVU

What do you want to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU meets Organized Crime?

Let us know all of your thoughts and hopes below! After you do that, stick around to get some additional updates right away. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







