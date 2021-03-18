Fargo season 5 happening at FX; premiere date hopes







For anyone out there wondering if a Fargo season 5 is going to happen at FX, we come bearing some great news today.

In a new, virtual conversation as a part of SXSW (per Deadline), it was confirmed that the anthology will be coming back for another batch of episodes. The person responsible for said confirmation is someone who would absolutely be in the know: Creator/writer Noah Hawley. He is still intrigued by the story, but hasn’t quite figured out what the new season will be about just yet:

“It will happen, but I’m not in a place where I’m writing on that yet, but I’m definitely excited to do one on some level … I have to store up ten hours of what there is to say, so I have my notepad and keep writing things down.”

Hawley confirmed that he would get to breaking down the new season over the next year, which indicates to us that we will be waiting a while to see what’s next. We’re sure that this won’t be a surprise to anyone out there, given that this is the pattern that this show tends to often follow. We’re used to having to wait a good stretch of time to see what’s next, so why should this year be any different? One of the things that is important (alongside the story of course) is making sure that you also have the right setting and climate — there are few other series out there that like to embrace the winter quite like this one.

As of right now, we’ll consider ourselves lucky to get a Fargo season 5 at some point in 2022 at all. It could easily be later.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to Fargo and the road ahead

What do you want to see when it comes to a Fargo season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







