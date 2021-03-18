Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 12 news







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into this article with that question, rest assured we’ve got you covered.

Alas, we can’t say we’ve got you covered with the best news in the world. After all, there is no new episode tonight and you’re stuck waiting until Thursday, April 1 to see what’s next. What gives with that? Go ahead and blame the late March hiatus that tends to accompany a lot of shows — even in an era where there is no global health crisis slowing down production, we still tend to see stuff like this happen.

When Young Sheldon does return to the air, it’s going to be with an episode (season 4 episode 12, to be specific) entitled “A Box of Treasure and the Meemaw of Science.” There aren’t any other details about it out there yet, but we’re hoping that the name here almost speaks for itself. The show’s always going to be funny with Meemaw involved, so that in itself makes it worth the metaphorical price of admission.

You should also go ahead and know this: On the other side of April 1, there is also a new episode scheduled for April 8, even if there is no further information known about it at present. Young Sheldon does continue to be one of the network’s highest-rated comedies, so when you think about that alone, we wouldn’t be altogether concerned with what the long-term future is here. We have a feeling that the show will be on CBS for a good while still, even while some other comedies (see: Mom) are coming to a close.

Hopefully, by this time next week, we’ll at least have a synopsis for “A Box of Treasure.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Young Sheldon season 4 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







