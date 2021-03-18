The Challenge: Double Agents episode 15 preview: CT versus Fessy







Next week on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 15, we’re going to be inching ever closer to an epic final like no other. The majority of the gold skulls have already been handed down and with Darrell gone, the competition among the guys is about to get all the more unpredictable.

One of the things that is interesting right away is that Cory stole Kam — he wanted a partner who was set up in the game and now, he’s got that. The two are competitors, and we don’t think that Kam is the sort who will fall victim to the Cory Curse right away.

So what else is going to be coming up moving forward? Below, we’ve got the full The Challenge: Double Agents episode 15 synopsis with some other news as to what you can expect:

Fragile male egos are on the line when two top dogs argue about who is the best player in the game. The last agent without a gold skull desperately hopes to finally earn a ticket into TJ’s final. Agents must face a terrifying obstacle.

Based on what we saw in the promo tonight, the two “top dogs” who are fighting are going to be CT and Fessy. Regardless of whatever Fessy’s skill set may be, we have to side with CT for now — he’s got the experience on this show. He’s old-school. Those sort of players just have that added sort of perspective.

With us being so close to the end of the season, the one thing that we can say with the utmost confidence is simply this: It’s only going to be more intense from here on out. There’s no other way to look at this as rivalries spike and players try to establish momentum in the final battle for the grand prize.

What do you think is going to be coming on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 15?

Share some of your individual thoughts and hopes below!

