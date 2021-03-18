





As we made it about three-quarters into Wednesday night’s The Masked Singer, we were 100% convinced the Phoenix was Caitlyn Jenner. Almost every part of it made sense. You had clues referencing past success, great accomplishments, and then also the voice. Her voice is so distinctive that the moment we heard her sing, we almost couldn’t figure it being anyone else.

Why would Caitlyn Jenner do this show? That’s something that we couldn’t quite figure out, but we didn’t think that she would be around for very long. The Phoenix was not the best singer, to put it as lightly and nicely as we possibly can. Choosing “Tik Tok” by Kesha is probably one of the only ways some of these problems could partially be hidden.

We can’t say that we were shocked that the Phoenix was eliminated based on the talent itself. Would the unmasking prove to be a little more dramatic? Maybe if you didn’t believe that it was Caitlyn Jenner — the biggest clue here was that she said that she’d been hiding under a mask her entire life. It fit her live story, and we know that the show does tend to book some big names almost right away.

Some of the judges were pretty on board with Jenner as a guess almost right away — she also said that she had a great time and it was a fun to take on a new challenge. This was the right time for her to go, but at least the show continues to try and find ways to surprise!

In other news, the Piglet is totally Nick Lachey … right? That’s a guess that is fairly easy to figure out, but we’re a little more uncertain about some of the others from tonight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you think about Caitlyn Jenner being revealed as the Phoenix on The Masked Singer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around to get some other news on the show. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







