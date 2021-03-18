Good Trouble season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A look towards ‘Help’







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Good Trouble season 3 episode 6 — or at least a spotlight on some of the ratings? Rest assured, we’ve got information on all of that within this piece!

We’ve seen already that this season is all about characters willing to take chances and based on what we’ve seen already, that trend is only going to continue. This next new episode is entitled “Help” — doesn’t that suggest to anyone else out there that some characters are going to need it? The full Good Trouble season 3 episode 6 synopsis also does give you some more intel on what lies ahead:

Callie learns a secret about Kathleen. Mariana tries to hide her relationship with Evan. Meanwhile, Malika comes to a realization about her mother, and Alice thrives within the comedy program—but at what cost?

The Mariana – Evan relationship is the one that we feel is the most destined to get a big turn in the weeks ahead. We don’t think that the writers went in this direction to keep them a secret forever; something more is going to happen, and to us the big questions are when and how. (Our feeling? It takes place before the finale.)

How are the ratings so far this season?

Good Trouble is one of those shows that gets a lot of viewers after the fact, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the live ratings are a little bit weaker. This is a series currently averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also under 200,000 live viewers a week — both declines from the season prior. Yet, it still has a chance to come back for another season thanks largely to its DVR and streaming possibility.

