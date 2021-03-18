Chicago PD season 8 episode 10 return date: Ruzek’s father is missing







Chicago PD season 8 episode 10 is arriving on NBC before too long … but you are going to have to enter a hiatus first.

The bad news is that there is no new episode of the show airing next week. Just like with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, you will be waiting until Wednesday, March 31 to see what’s next. The next new episode carries with it the title of “The Radical Truth,” and this could be a pretty painful episode for one Adam Ruzek. What happens when someone close to him goes missing? How does he handle that? We know that the team will rally around him, but there is no guarantee that everything will be okay in the end.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 10 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

03/31/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s father, Bob, goes missing and the team races to find him before it’s too late. TV-14

This is one of those episodes that doesn’t need all that much when it comes to a sideplot — it could all be about the search for Bob and we’d be fine with that. This installment could serve as a fantastic reminder of just how much Intelligence often is there for one another. There’s likely a real awareness here that anything bad can happen at just about any moment, but they’ll keep together and uncovering clues until they reach the end of the case. Let’s just cross our fingers that this end will include Ruzek’s dad being a-okay. He’s already been through enough in his life that he doesn’t need something else taken away from him, as well.

We do still have a chunk of episodes to go this season, so don’t be too shocked if we see the aftermath to all of this play out for at least a little while.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 8 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







