Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 4 episode 12 schedule notes







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll give you an answer on that subject … but also take a look towards the future.

Let’s kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment coming on the air tonight. What gives with that? CBS has some other special programming on the air and with that in mind, they are giving Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast a one-week break. At least this is not one of the longer hiatuses we’re running into, as there is a new episode set for Wednesday, March 24.

So what do we know about said episode right now? Unfortunately, not all that much. Per The Futon Critic, the title for season 4 episode 12 on the 24th is “U-Turn,” which we have to imagine represents some sort of startling twist in a case. We have a hard time thinking that the show would paint a whole episode exclusive around some big traffic moment.

Following “U-Turn,” here’s where things get a little bit crazy. There is a repeat set for March 31, and then the series returns again on April 7 with a new episode entitled “Sins of the Fathers.” We wonder already if this could be about multiple characters’ family members. It’s at least something to think about for a little while.

Hopefully, over the next week or so we’ll start to get information on both of these episodes — with the first one coming so soon, it makes little to no sense for CBS to hide some details for what we can all expect. Also, won’t enthusiasm boost the show’s chances of coming back?

