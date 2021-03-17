Nancy Drew season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Striking a deal







Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 9, we’re going to see an episode entitled “The Bargain of the Blood Shroud.” So what can you expect to see here? For starters, a story that will lead to Nancy making a big decision.

Of course, is it going to be the right decision? That’s the question to think about right now. Making an arrangement with anyone has its fair share of advantages and disadvantages, and you are going to see some of that play out with the character of Gil.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full Nancy Drew season 2 episode 9 synopsis:

HELP WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla). Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) runs into a distraught Bess (Maddison Jaizani). Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub (#209). Original airdate 3/24/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The truth of the matter here is that there’s so much more coming up beyond what we get in this synopsis, and there are some surprises that will define much of the next part of the season. There are at least a few new episodes coming after this one before a break, so we’re going to keep seeing the story build and build for a little while.

Just be prepared, for now, to see all of the emotions and to keep guessing what is coming around every corner.

What do you want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew season 2 episode 9?

