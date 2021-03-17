Chicago Med season 6 episode 10 return date: Will & Ethan clash







Find yourself interested in learning what’s ahead on Chicago Med season 6 episode 10? Rest assured, we’ve got info on that within!

Let’s kick things off here by sharing the bad news — you will be waiting for at least a little while in order to see the series back. How long? The return date for now seems to be March 31 — things are always subject to change, but it makes sense to bring the show back sooner rather than later. After all, don’t you want to build up momentum leading into the final episodes of the season?

The title for episode 10 is “So Many Things We’ve Got Buried” — below, you can see some of the first details via the attached synopsis:

03/31/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks. Will and Ethan clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat. TV-14

It shouldn’t come as much of a shock to anyone out there that there is some Will – Ethan conflict coming, mostly because the bread and butter of this show is often disputes over how to treat patients. It is similar, in a way, to what you see in real-life hospitals. What matters in the end is that the doctors are able to come together with the right solution. Sometimes, this does take putting your ego to the side and characters have to be willing to do just that.

As for the Crockett storyline, our hope is mostly that this gives us a chance to learn a little bit more about his past. We’ve been lucky to learn a few things already this season, but he’s still the most mysterious serious regular on the show. Some of that, of course, is just a product of how much screen time he’s had as a whole compared to people who have been around longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 6 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







