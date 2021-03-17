The Blacklist season 8: Is a big Megan Boone – Liz Keen episode coming?







The Blacklist season 8 has already been crazy, and we have a feeling that we could be seeing even more of that down the road.

In a new post on Instagram, script supervisor / director Christine Gee revealed that “Misère” is going to be the title for an upcoming episode. It’s one that is written by executive producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, and that alone suggests that it’s big. We’re talking about the two chief creative voices for this show! So far, “16 Ounces” is the only episode this season that was written by them, and that should give you a good sense of how important their installments are.

For those wondering, “Misère” can translate to mean “Misery” in French, and on the surface it doesn’t look like your typical Blacklister episode. It feels more in the vein of a “16 Ounces” or a “Requiem” from the past.

So what could this title mean? There’s a chance that this is a flashback episode to some of the pain that Reddington has suffered in the past — or, it could be a spotlight into some of the pain Liz is feeling in the present. Signs point to Megan Boone coming back before too long, and we’ve said for a while that we want a major Liz episode where we understand what she’s been up to in the time she’s been away. This feels like a perfect opportunity to do that very thing.

No matter the purpose, we’re excited to see this episode at some point later this spring.

