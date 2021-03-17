Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Eviction plans, punishments







Tomorrow marks the third eviction of Big Brother Canada 9 — do you want to get a sense of what’s going to happen? We’re at least starting to piece things together.

Let’s start with mapping out the basics of where we are — at the moment, Kiefer and Latoya are on the block, and there are some players hoping for a blindside. Tina has flipped over to the other side of the house, which makes it pretty clear that Latoya is going to go in a 6-3 vote. The support that Latoya has right now is seemingly from Beth, Jedson, and Tychon, and really, these two guys are being set up to be the next targets in the house.

One of Latoya’s big mistakes here is probably not doing enough to actively campaign — even if Kiefer isn’t exactly knocking things out of the park, she has more people actively against her than Kiefer does. Breydon’s been targeting Latoya for a while, and beyond just that Head of Household Victoria wants her out. That matters to some extent.

The other thing with Kiefer right now is simply that nobody’s threatened by him. He may have allies, but he doesn’t have a ride-or-die or anything that will make him that threatening.

As for what else is notable right now, we had a competition yesterday! Of course, it wasn’t shown on the feeds … but we saw Breydon end up in a silly ball costume in the end. We appreciate these things, even if they are totally random and wacky.

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother Canada 9 tomorrow night?

