Lucifer season 6: Filming for the series finale officially underway







Just in case you were looking to get emotional thanks to Lucifer, there’s a good reason to be today. After all, it’s been 100% confirmed now that filming is underway on the final episode of the series.

In a new post on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich confirmed that the entire cast and crew are now at work making this final episode happen. Meanwhile, fellow showrunner Joe Henderson confirmed recently that the final table read took place. (He couldn’t show a photo for it “for spoiler reasons” — meaning, there could be an unexpected surprise in there somewhere.)

We know that as viewers, we’re still a good ways out from seeing Lucifer season 6 on the air. The second half of season 5 has yet to premiere on Netflix; as a matter of fact, we don’t even have a premiere date for it! Our sentiment with this is that the streaming service is trying its best to hold on to its big-ticket programming for as long as it can, knowing that the virus has made it a little more challenging to have some of its programming on the air.

As for season 6, we hope that it could be available either late this year or in early 2022. Regardless, it’s going to give us all of the emotions and then some. There’s going to always be humor with anything/everything in the Lucifer world, but what makes this show so great is its heart. You care about the characters and want to see the full scope of their journey.

What do you want to see on the Lucifer series finale?

First day of shooting the final episode of our beloved #Lucifer May the bawling begin 😭😭😈❤️ pic.twitter.com/zO1iQACWxt — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 17, 2021

