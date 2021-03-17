Mayans MC season 3 episode 3 spoilers: EZ’s plan is in action







After what we saw on tonight’s two-hour premiere, signs point to Mayans MC season 3 episode 3 entering another gear.

One of the things that is clearly defining the show at the moment is the state of the border — it’s closed and because of that, we’re seeing characters all across the board struggle to keep their operation afloat. EZ, now that he has his patch, is trying to carry his weight within the MC and execute an ambitious plan regarding the Kings. It seems like he’s got Bishop and others on board — we just have to wait and see how successful he truly is with it.

Alas, the official Mayans MC season 3 episode 3 synopsis doesn’t give away much: “Seeing an opportunity, Bishop sets EZ’s plan into motion.”

When you look at the story across the board right now, there are far more questions than answers. Take, for example, how Felipe and Miguel are each going to be able to cope with their pain. We’ve seen EZ and Angel’s father struggle to do anything after the events of this past season; meanwhile, Galindo is acting out his rage at every turn, becoming increasingly hostile to just about everyone. There isn’t a lot of peace in this world right now, and that is without even getting into what we saw with Coco in the closing minutes of the premiere event. We’re about to learn a whole lot more about him, plus also see the dangerous parameters of his predicament.

Ultimately, the most important thing to remember here is simply this: We’re still in the beginning of what’s sure to be a chaotic, action-packed season. There will likely be surprises all across the board and we’re curious to see what the nature of them will be.

