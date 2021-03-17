FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 10 return date hopes: ‘Spiderwebs’







If you find yourself interested in FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 10 — or at least some early details all about it — we’re happy to deliver here!

Before we dive any deeper, though, we have to hand down some sad news when it comes to a return date: You’re going to be waiting a good while. As is the case with the show’s Tuesday-night companions in NCIS as well as FBI, there is no new episode on the air next week. The same goes for the week after. While everything is subject to change as always, we do think that CBS is going to hold off on future programming as long as possible. Why? They recognize the value in having a big chunk of programming for May sweeps and they want to ensure that there are a lot of episodes that still remain for that. Remember that FBI: Most Wanted is operating with a far shorter episode order than usual, as the vast majority of programs are at the moment due to the global health crisis.

So what can we say for sure about the show’s big return? For now, FBI: Most Wanted is slated to return on Tuesday, April 6 — according to The Futon Critic, the title for this episode is “Spiderwebs.” Doesn’t that sound creepy to anyone else? While it’s hard to speculate too much more about it, we know that this show likes to focus on some of the most dangerous criminals out there. We can only imagine what Jess and the team could be up against here.

If we had to guess, there will be a few more details at our disposal for what lies ahead over the next couple of weeks — there is no synopsis out there yet, but it doesn’t benefit CBS to keep this a secret forever.

