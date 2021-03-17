FBI season 3 episode 10 return date hopes: ‘Checks and Balances’







Want to get the FBI season 3 episode 10 return date at CBS, or at least what’s it looking like at the moment? Consider this article a good source for everything we know at the moment.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by going ahead and revealing some of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s next. There is no episode on the schedule for March 23, and the same goes for March 30. Instead, the network is programming repeats. This is always subject to change, but given the interest that the network has in loading up in mid-spring for May sweeps, they won’t want to rush the Missy Peregrym drama back.

According to program listings, as of right now FBI is slated to come back on Tuesday, April 6, and with an episode that (per The Futon Critic) is entitled “Checks and Balances.” If we had to take a stab at this right now, we’d argue that this is either an episode about finances using a clever pun, or about the checks and balances that exist within the world of government. Either way, it does feel like there’s a lot of interesting stuff worth diving into here, and it should prove curious to see where the story goes from here.

In general, we feel like for the remainder of the season, the stakes are only going to get higher for Maggie, OA, and everyone else. Just think like this: We’re dealing with a smaller batch of episodes this season and with that in mind, every single one of them has to matter more. We get the sense that CBS wants to keep FBI on the air for as long as possible and in order to get there, they need to continue upping the ante.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 3 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, be sure to then also keep coming back — there are further updates on the way and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







