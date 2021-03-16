The Flash season 7 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Central City Strong’

The FlashNext week on The Flash season 7 episode 4, should you prepare to see the show changing course to a certain degree? This is an episode entitled “Central City Strong,” and it could be the start of a new chapter — after all, originally it was meant to be the start of a new season. The virus delayed the end of the Mirror Master arc and now, here we are with something different.

What better way to kick off a new chapter than the presence of a familiar villain? This is an episode that will feature the return of Abra Kadabra, a character who we’ve seen a handful of years ago. What makes him so interesting is that he comes from a different era — so why bother coming back now? What does he bring to the table? This is someone who acts with purpose, even if he’s a little mad in the process.

Below, we’ve got some more news courtesy of the official The Flash season 7 episode 4 synopsis with other updates on what’s coming:

ABRA KADABRA RETURNS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) must deal with Abra Kadabra’s (guest star David Dastmalchian) sudden return to Central City. The villain is back with a vengeance and a score to settle. Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) deals with a tricky situation and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) suspects something is off with Frost. Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to look at a dark moment in her past. Jeff Byrd directed the episode with story by Kristen Kim and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert & Jeff Hersh (#704). Original airdate 3/23/2021.

While we think that a certain part of this episode is standalone, we have a feeling that there will be some sort of tease in here for what’s coming up. After all, this is The Flash — they like to play the long game and, given the presence of these Graphic Novels as mini-seasons, they’ll have to start building up momentum shortly.

