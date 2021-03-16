Is NCIS new tonight on CBS with season 18 episode 10, March 16?







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you’re interested in looking ahead towards season 18 episode 10, we’re happy to help you!

Fortunately, we can kick this article off by sharing, first and foremost, some good news — you are going to see a new episode of the crime procedural tonight! The installment is entitled “Watchdog,” and if you haven’t heard some of the details about it yet, there is a lot to prepare for here. Let’s start things off with the synopsis in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“Watchdog” – NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While the case-of-the-week plot may be exciting, we have a feeling that the bulk of interest tonight will be tied to Gibbs’ arrest. We’ve seen it in multiple previews, and we know that he’s going to be in a dark place entering this episode. Think about it like this: He’s lost Sloane to the other side of the world and, beyond just that, lost Emily Fornell. Much of his life is unraveling and it’s going to be a lot on his mind. He also still has a job to do and, unfortunately, he is not the sort of guy who takes a break from much of the chaos.

