Debris episode 4 spoilers; the latest ratings update







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Debris episode 4? The show will keep the momentum going with another new episode next week. This is a show that has already gone in all sorts of crazy directions, and we imagine one of the real goals here is to test the imagination and make people wonder big questions.

Below, we’ve got the full Debris episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up next:

03/22/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When the Debris creates a strange rainstorm over a farm in Nebraska, Bryan and Finola must treat the situation like they are stepping foot onto an alien planet. TV-14

Setting the story around a rainstorm feels somewhat appropriate, mostly because of some of the supernatural connections that exist with them in stories. The same goes for a quaint farm community. The show is able to take these familiar ideas and tropes, only to them flip them around and make something new of them.

So how is Debris faring in terms of its total audience size at the moment? That’s where the show leaves a little something to be desired. This past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a pretty significant drop from the premiere. What gives with that? It’s typical for new shows to lose a chunk of their audience right away, and the real test now is whether or not it can stay stable from here on out. If it can, then there’s a chance that it could move forward and get more down the line.

For now, though, we’re not altogether confident in the long-term future. Debris is a show that has a lot of story still to tell; whether or not it will have a chance to tell it, however, remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Debris right now

What do you want to see on Debris episode 4?

Do you have any thoughts on the ratings so far? Be sure to share in the comments below, remember to stick around for other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







