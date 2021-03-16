World of Dance canceled at NBC; no season 5 on the way







After four seasons on NBC, it seems as though World of Dance is set to dance off into the sunset. According to a report from Deadline, the competition series has officially been canceled.

So what happened here? If this was a normal TV show, we wonder if the show would be coming back. The ratings for the most-recent season actually weren’t that bad — it averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and more than 4 million live viewers a week. It actually drew more live viewers in season 4 than it did the season before!

If we had to guess, we’d imagine that the virus is what caused this show’s demise more than anything else. This is just not a show that is easy to film in this era — think in terms of a bunch of dancers crammed into a tiny space. The costs of testing and assembling it would be enormous, and then you have to figure out when you would be able to do it. We honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the show comes back down the road, but it’s not something to expect in the immediate future.

With the demise of World of Dance and with So You Think You Can Dance facing an uncertain future, we may have to rely more on America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars to get our fix in the future. You’ll have a chance to see AGT back on the air this summer — the specifics surrounding the next season of Dancing with the Stars are unclear, but our hope is that we’ll see new episodes on the air at some point this fall. ABC should confirm that over the next few weeks.

Regardless of the future of World of Dance, we certainly think we’ll be seeing Jennifer Lopez on TV again elsewhere.

