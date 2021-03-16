The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston, Michelle Young to each get a season!







Who is the next Bachelorette? After tonight’s finale with Matt James, we wanted nothing more than to look towards the future. The Bachelor was difficult, and we can only hope that things can get more romantic and positive from here.

What we know is that we’ve got two great leads moving forward in Katie Thurston and Michelle Young!

So how is this going to work? We want to make it clear that this is not a Britt – Kaitlyn situation where the guys pick their lead. It’s also not a situation like last season where Tayshia and Clare each had a portion of a season. They are each getting their own season to shine! This means that we’ll have two seasons of the show leading into The Bachelor again, with potentially Bachelor in Paradise thrown in there, as well. This could be one of the most jam-packed seasons of this franchise ever, which makes sense given that these shows all tend to generate fantastic ratings, especially when it comes to the 18-49 demographic.

Our hope is that these seasons are fun and celebratory — something that is different than what we got over the course of the final this go-around. Both women bring something different to the table, and they will each be remembered for different reasons. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go…

What do you think about Katie Thurston and Michelle Young both being named the stars of The Bachelorette?

Are you glad to have two different seasons of the show?

