The Bachelor: Did Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell break up?







We know that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell left their season of The Bachelor together — but what happened after the fact? Entering the After the Final Rose special, this is what most of the drama was really about.

We knew that, at the conclusion of this season, Matt and Rachael were in love with each other. That much was clear, but Matt also indicated that he wasn’t ready for the commitment of marriage. He didn’t want to put someone in a place where he wouldn’t live up to their expectation, and a conversation with his mother was still ringing in his head.

The question marks with Rachael come courtesy of her offensive past actions, which Matt did not know about — that includes allegations of bullying and photos of her attending a racist plantation party. At the start of After the Final Rose, Emmanuel Acho made it clear that he would be tackling a lot of hard subjects. The show wasn’t even going to shy away from Chris Harrison’s absence!

When we got around to the nitty-gritty of Rachael’s past, Matt admitted that he dismissed a lot of the gossip around her as “rumors.” Yet, that changed when he realized that certain parts of it were true. He confirmed that they were no longer together, and that he needed to take a step back while she put in the work to change. We have a hard time thinking that these two are ever going to be back together after all of this.

What do you think of Matt James’ decision when it comes to Rachael Kirkconnell?

