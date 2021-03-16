All Rise season 2: Is Simone Missick leaving? Where is Lola Carmichael?







Where is Simone Missick, and her character of Judge Lola Carmichael, on All Rise season 2? It makes sense to be wondered this.

Why? Just think in terms of her absence on tonight’s new episode. From the very start Lola has been established as the central character on this show, so it feels strange to not see her now.

Yet, in terms of the story, it makes some sense. Remember that Lola the character is on maternity leave, so there’s no way to factor her into some scenes in a traditional way. She won’t be gone from the show forever, but just like real courtrooms, everything moves forward. The metaphorical wheels of justice, of course, don’t slow down.

Because there are no details about upcoming episodes out there yet, it’s hard to know what the future holds for Lola in particular. We do imagine her being back in the courtroom at some point, if not there, we imagine that she’ll be incorporated in some other capacity. There is that old saying of “distance makes the heart grow fonder,” and we do wonder if her absence will allow the entire ensemble to understand more how valuable she is — in the event that they didn’t realize it already.

Maybe we should have realized that something was amiss about Lola tonight when she didn’t get a mention in the latest synopsis — we just didn’t read that much into it because that doesn’t happen sometimes with main characters. In the end, just know that there is zero evidence Simone Missick is leaving All Rise after less than two seasons; this feels story-driven more so than anything else at the moment, and we’ll keep watch over it in the weeks ahead.

