Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: The status of the eviction vote







We are a few days away still from the latest eviction on Big Brother Canada 9, but we are getting a sense of what could happen. Will this be one of those weeks where things change in a big way at the last minute? If so, it’s going to take a lot of effort.

For those who are a little behind, let’s give you a brief refresher: Head of Household Victoria nominated Latoya and Kiefer, with the plan being to make the former the target. Jedson won the Power of Veto, but Victoria managed to convince him not to use it. Why? She threatened Tychon (his closest ally) as a replacement nominee.

On tonight’s episode, you may understand more of why Victoria nominated Latoya, and for now it does seem as though she’s got the votes to make the eviction happen. She has on her side for sure her fellow Oddballs Rohan, Kyle, Austin, and Breydon — and it also seems like she has Tera and Tina. All she needs are five votes in order to make the magic happen.

So for now, the onus is on Latoya plus Jedson, Beth, and Tychon to figure out another move that they can make. They’re going to need five votes to get what they want this week, so they will need to get both Tera and Tina. We’ll admit that entertainment-wise, Latoya is a thousand times a better houseguest than Kiefer — yet, Kiefer’s laying low and being as non-threatening as possible. That may carry him a while.

Who do you want to see leave Big Brother Canada this week?

