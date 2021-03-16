The Bachelor: After the Final Rose: Where is Chris Harrison?







On tonight’s The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, one thing is very different: The absence of host Chris Harrison. So where is he, and what is happening with the future of the show? We’ve got a few different things to dive into within this article.

Let’s start off here by addressing Chris specifically — the host is not present for After the Final Rose after some controversial comments he made in an Extra interview with former lead Rachel Lindsay. During the start of tonight’s finale, you saw Emmanuel Acho question Rachael Kirkconnell about some photos of her at an antebellum plantation party. Harrison’s comments on the incident — in particular, him downplaying the impact of it — led to him stepping away from the franchise. He has issued multiple apologies, but concerns remain about whether or not he has done the work to be an ally for BIPOC contestants in the future.

Acho, despite his appearance tonight, will not be the next host of The Bachelorette — instead, former leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be taking on that job. Filming for this show is going to take place throughout the spring.

As of right now, Harrison claims that he wants to come back to the franchise, but the ball will ultimately be in the court of ABC and the show’s producers to figure that out. The earliest he could return is Bachelor in Paradise, which could take place later this summer. (Very little is official at present.)

Do you think Chris Harrison will ever return to The Bachelor franchise?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

