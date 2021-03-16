The Blacklist season 8: Is Megan Boone back on set filming as Liz?







When is Megan Boone returning to The Blacklist season 8? We know this is a question that so many have right now. As a matter of fact, we know that there are some even wondering if she’s coming back at all.

When it comes to the latter question, we’ve said for a while that Megan would likely be back as Liz. There was never any indication that the actress would be leaving the show, and her character of Elizabeth Keen certainly has plenty of story to tell. Remember that she and Reddington are currently waging war with one another and we don’t have a sense that this is slowing down anytime soon. She’s been away to take away his control, something that he clearly covets.

In a new post on Instagram, it does seem as though Boone is back on set — at the very least, you see a video with some trailers in the background. Either she’s back working on The Blacklist or a different show altogether, but it’s hard to imagine the latter. She’s also well aware of all of the questions about where she’s been on the show, so we like to think that this is her sly little way of confirming her return.

Of course, there are still plenty of questions about when we’ll see Liz again. We think it will be sooner rather than later, but that’s mostly just because we need to see more episodes of her and Reddington facing off; otherwise, the end of the season will be a little rushed. It feels at this point like the absence has served its purpose and it’s time to move into other things.

