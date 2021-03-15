Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? Cliffhanger questions







Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We know that there’s going to be an eagerness to see season 2 episode 9. It’s hard for there not to be after what we just saw with that cliffhanger! Grace and Judd are clearly in grave danger, and we need some sort of update to make us feel like they’re going to be okay.

Unfortunately, Fox isn’t giving us that update at the moment and instead, we’re going to be sweating this one out for a while. As the promo below reveals, 9-1-1: Lone Star is not going to be back until Monday, April 19, and even when that happens, there is no guarantee that the show address the fate of Judd and Grace immediately. We’ve reported already that the first episode back will show you more of the couple’s journey leading up to the accident that currently has their lives on the line.

Is there a case for killing one or both of the characters off? We suppose so, with the top push being that it would shake up the show creatively. We know that the writers love to throw drama almost anywhere that they can, and what’s more dramatic than this? On the flip side, this feels like a move that would really alienate fans, especially since there aren’t too many super-stable couples within this franchise. You want to be able to enjoy and appreciate the ones that you have.

The good news about 9-1-1: Lone Star taking a long hiatus is pretty simple: By the time the series is back on the air, it will be able to give you a long run of episodes again! We’ve seen that Fox prefers to do this than give you assorted episodes scattered over a period of time. We consider that to be more the CBS model.

