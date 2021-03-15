Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 13 return date hopes







Following today’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 13 return date — or at least get a better sense of it? Rest assured, we’re happy to help here!

Let’s begin, though, by sharing some news that a lot of people out there may not be altogether psyched to hear: There is no new episode airing next week. As for what gives with that, it has everything to do with the NCAA Tournament. We’re at that time of the year where college basketball overtakes the schedule, and this is precisely the sort of stuff you can expect to see coming up both next week and the week after.

Unfortunately, with that in mind there is no more Bob Hearts Abishola until we get around to the month of April. We’re so far away at the moment that there is no precise return date, let alone more details as to what’s coming up next. These are things that we hope to get more information on over the course of the next few weeks.

While you wait for some of this insight, though, you can at least breathe easy knowing that there will be a season 3 coming for the show! That renewal was announced recently, and it takes some of the pressure off. Because of that, the only thing you have to do for the remainder of the spring (rest assured, there are more episodes coming) is set back, relax, and enjoy some of your favorite characters. This is one of those shows that can be fun, romantic, and relatable at the same time — there aren’t a lot of other sitcoms that can really pull this off.

