The Neighborhood season 3 episode 13 return date hopes on CBS







After tonight’s episode, do you want to the return date for The Neighborhood season 3 episode 13 over at CBS? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to answer that question.

Let’s kick things off by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment airing next week. The same goes for the week after. What’s the reasoning for that? It has everything to do with the fact that the NCAA Tournament is set to dominate the schedule for the next couple of weeks. While there are question marks surrounding whether or not the Tournament will still happen, that’s an issue that is probably separate from anything that is going on with this show.

For the time being, we can tell you this: The earliest that you can expect The Neighborhood back on the air is April. We’ll see precisely where things go from here in terms of the story, but we imagine that at the center of it will continue to be comedy and family. These are the cornerstones for everything, and we know that there are many more episodes still to come. This hiatus should give the writers an opportunity to regroup a little bit and better formulate the story. That way, there will be more a chance to make sure that there is more great stuff coming that meets the expectations of a lot of fans out there.

Of course, you also know already that there is a lot of good stuff coming around the bend, as well — remember that there is an official renewal already for The Neighborhood season 4! That means that you can enjoy the rest of the season without any sort of fear that we’re going to see things reach an untimely end.

