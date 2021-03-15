Mayans MC season 3: See the new opening title sequence







Are you ready for the Mayans MC season 3 premiere? New episodes are going to be on the air starting tomorrow night, and there are more reasons than ever for excitement.

Also, there is a new visual style that the show is bringing to the table, and you can get a small slice of it courtesy of the opening title sequence below. This is a sequence that focuses in on things from more of a historical perspective than what we saw either of the first two seasons.

Do you want to get some more Mayans MC updates over the course of this season? Then be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’re going to have video coverage there throughout and you don’t want to miss it.

Can you read a lot into the style of the show based on this? We’re not altogether sure that you can, but it is another reminder that this show is going to constantly evolve.

While you wait for the first episode to premiere tomorrow, here’s a quick reminder that you’re actually getting two different installments in one night! Check out some of the other official details…

Episode 1 – A border shutdown squeezes the Mayan’s heroin trade setting off an internal clash over the future of the club; EZ and Angel deal with the fallout of family secrets; The Galindos grow apart as Miguel loses himself in his grief and search for answers.

Episode 2 – Now a full patch member, EZ proposes a bold plan that could change the course of the club; Adelita is freed from the U.S. government only to discover all is not as she left it with the L.O.; Coco’s demons lead him to a new low.

What we get out of this is rather simple: Despite some changes behind the scenes with Elgin James stepping up as sole showrunner, Mayans MC will be as ambitious as ever with its storytelling.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







