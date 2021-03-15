American Idol 19: Althea Grace closes with ‘Saturday Morning’ original







Tonight’s American Idol 19 episode once again contained a wide array of notable performers, and that included Althea Grace at the end. Her story was powerful, but the same goes for her voice.

Before we even heard Althea’s voice, we heard a lot about who she was. Her daughter Lennon required a liver transplant very early on in life, and she went through all sorts of adversity because of that. With that sort of struggle comes inevitable pain and hopelessness, but her daughter survived. They’ve found a way to garner strength from within. Expressing that emotion as a performer is essential.

Althea’s audition song was “Saturday Morning,” which was all about embracing the little, innocent things in life. It’s a song she wrote at the hospital, where she was striving to have some of those normal memories with her daughter. This was one of those songs that had both relatability and deep meaning to it. She has a folksy sound to her voice, and you can hear a little bit of Stevie Nicks in there. (It’s odd that Luke Bryan said this immediately after we thought of it.)

After hearing this audition, we’re pretty confident that Althea could go far this season.

