Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results! (day 16)







The Veto Ceremony is now complete in what has been a pretty fun day within the Big Brother Canada 9 house, and we have a sense of what the week could look like now.

Ultimately, we do know this: We’re in the midst of quite the fun week! Victoria is Head of Household, and she nominated Kiefer and Latoya. Jedson won the Veto, and that is where things get a little bit complicated.

Want to get some more Big Brother Canada video updates? Then watch our take on the events of this weekend below! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates — including interviews with evicted houseguests.

Victoria has made it clear that she’d like to get Latoya out this week, but doing that is a little bit easier said than done. Jedson winning the Vetto complicated things, mostly because there was a good chance that he’d use it. Victoria didn’t want that. With that in mind, she told Jed that if he went through with that, she would nominate his ally Tychon — it would cause him all sorts of further trouble in the game.

For this reason, Jedson opted to not use the Power of Veto — Latoya and Kiefer remain on the block, and it is still unclear who will actually be evicted in the end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada right away

What do you think about the Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother Canada 9 house this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some other updates all about the show. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







