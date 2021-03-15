Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, March 14?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? This time around, there may be even more confusion than usual.

What’s going on here? Let’s just say that the late-night show is airing, but you may need to set your DVR this time around. After all, the show’s going to be airing a little bit later than usual! HBO confirmed earlier that other programming is pushing it back to 11:31 p.m. Eastern time, a full 30+ minutes later than its typical timeslot. For those of you who are frequent John Oliver viewers, you are at least used to there being some sort of flux. (Granted, maybe you aren’t as used to staying up so late at night…)

So what will the primary subject be tonight? What makes things so fun right now is that there is a significant amount of mystery to that. The main segment will probably be something a little bit unpredictable, but also important to what’s going on in the world right now. He may kick off the show with a larger discussion about the stimulus and other big stuff going on right now. That’s going to be the formula for much of this current era, where the administration isn’t courting headlines the same way that the old one did.

We’ve been lucky to have a lot of new episodes as of late, and it’s with that in mind that we do expect there to be some sort of hiatus before too long. With that in mind, let’s just be grateful for what we have while we have it, right? (For those who don’t know, Oliver’s show takes more breaks than other late-night programs because many of his segments are extensively researched and vetted for accuracy’s sake.)

