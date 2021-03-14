The Walking Dead season 10 episode 20 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Splinter’







Next week on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 20, you’ll see a continuation of a cliffhanger — one of the biggest ones we had from the original finale. We saw Princess, Eugene, Ezekiel, and Yumiko all find themselves captured by the mysterious soldiers; so what comes after the fact?

Judging from the full synopsis below, it feels like much of this episode will be about seeing things from Princess’ point of view:

Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are captured and separated by the mysterious troopers that surrounded them at the rail yard. Claustrophobic with mounting anxiety, Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past, and plans to escape.

While this character may be particularly bold, the truth remains that we honestly don’t know that much about her. This is a chance to change some of that, and she could be a catalyst for helping some of the others get out, as well. There is still so much we don’t know about these troopers, at least from a TV show vs. comics perspective. If nobody escapes, the rest of the group gets zero intel. That’s no fun, and we think we’re building up towards something a little bit greater.

Based on some of what we’re seeing to date, it may be fair to guess that this is one of the more elaborate “bonus” season 10 episodes that we’re getting. After all, there are multiple characters in the spotlight! It does still feel smaller overall, though, than what we got before the onset of the global health crisis. The scale may change a little bit more when we get around to season 11.

