Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 8 spoilers







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? For those looking for an answer to that question, have no fear! We’ve got that covered within this piece, but also of course a larger look at what’s ahead.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. What’s the reasoning behind it? Blame mostly the Grammys, a.k.a. the sort of competition ABC does not want their show to air against. This is a strategy that makes sense to them — if they want the series to stick around for many years, they can’t put it in a position where it tanks out in the ratings.

This is actually an extended hiatus, with the next new episode not airing until we get around to Sunday, March 28. What can we tell you about it? Well for starters, the title here is “Bad Blood,” and you’re going to see a particularly dangerous case for Nolan, Harper, and Lopez. This is one that has stakes that go beyond just saving a person’s life, as you’ve got a criminal court judge involved. Take a look at the attached synopsis for more updates:

“Bad Blood” – Officer Nolan, Officer Harper and Detective Lopez are assigned to the kidnapping of the son of a criminal court judge who has a long list of enemies who could possibly be involved on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MARCH 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before this episode concludes, we imagine that there are going to be a few twists and turns — and if Nolan is successful, we have to imagine that having the gratitude of a judge casts a wide shadow.

