Batwoman season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Survived Much Worse’







Next week on The CW, Batwoman season 2 episode 8 is going to bring some more chaos to The CW — plus a continuation of some familiar plots.

One of the things that we are seeing already about “Survived Much Worse” is simply that it’s try to balance both the old and new. Some storylines are going to pop up out of nowhere, but others have been here all season — take, for example, Alice looking for Kate Kane. We appreciate that the show isn’t just forgetting about the season 1 Batwoman, but at the same time another question does enter the picture — how long are the writers going to be able to keep viewers without answers? We think that by the end of this season, we need to learn all of the truth about her — that way, everyone can enter a new era.

For some characters, meanwhile, it feels like they are already getting there. Check out the full Batwoman season 2 episode 8 synopsis with other insight:

A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#208). Original airdate 3/21/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This episode probably isn’t going to be one that resolves many of its continuous plots. There is one airing the week after on March 28, and it feels almost like we’re on the middle of a bridge rather than on the other side. To continue this metaphor, though, isn’t that okay to be on the bridge? You can take a look around and enjoy the view…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Batwoman

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







