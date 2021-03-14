This Is Us season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The family dinner (photo)







This Is Us season 5 episode 10 is airing on NBC this Tuesday — so are you prepared for the latest update on Randall and Beth?

The past couple of episodes have revolved a little bit around Kevin and Kate each welcoming new family members. This time around, we’ll see some familiar faces around Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson. Take, for example, the return of Malik to the show!

It wasn’t that long ago that we saw Deja’s boyfriend in this world, but it’s notable now that we know that Deja is pregnant in the future timeline. Will Malik end up being the father? We hope so based on what we’ve seen of him so far. While he’s far from perfect (just remember what went down with Randall’s viral video), he seems to love her and is a pretty good guy.

Meanwhile, Beth’s mother is also present for said family dinner, and we’re sure that this equals all sorts of trouble for Beth and Randall. We know that Carol is the sort of person who likes to judge everything, and that could mean a whole leap of stress thrown on top of anything/everything that is going on at the Pearson household. Given that they just went on a long trip to New Orleans to learn about Randall’s mom, we’re not sure that this is the sort of stress that they want.

Rest assured that this episode will continue giving us more of a sense of what’s next for Kevin and Kate, but we’re taking a little more of a panoramic approach to This Is Us this go-around.

