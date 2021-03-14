The Blacklist season 8: Is Megan Boone returning as Liz soon?







There are a lot of questions out there when it comes to The Blacklist season 8, but there are none in greater volume than the ones around Megan Boone. Where in the world is Elizabeth Keen, and is she gone from the show forever?

We’ve long felt like there was a chance she’d be returning before too long, and we’re starting to get a little more clarity now on the subject…

According to a report from TV Insider, you are going to see Boone back on the NBC series “soon” as her character — though there is no specific timetable for it. The more important thing here is the note that her exit has been story-driven, meaning that some of the internet rumors/theories out there about her absence are categorically false. It felt like this was the case for a while now, largely because the producers have tried to mirror Megan’s presence on the show to what Liz said to Reddington recently — she wants to take away his control, and being absent is a way to ensure that she maintains authority on her own life. In order for us as viewers to feel her absence, she has to be gone. Hence, them going so far as to not even show her during “The Cyranoid,” an installment that revolved by and large around her communicating through a doppelganger.

We know that The Blacklist is off the air on March 19, so the earliest you can expect to see Megan back is the upcoming March 26 episode entitled “Captain Kidd.” (Read more about that over here.) If you don’t see Liz back in that installment, we imagine that you will some time shortly after. We maintain that our preference is to get a full Liz-central hour that revolves around what she’s been up to all this time; hopefully, that will happen before long.

