Outlander renewed for season 7! Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan returning







We’ve been waiting to see some good news on an Outlander season 7 for a long time now — and the wait is officially over!

Today, Starz confirmed that the critically-acclaimed series will be back for at least one more season beyond the upcoming sixth one currently in production. It will be based on the Diana Gabaldon book An Echo in the Bone, and it has also been confirmed that Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton will also be coming back.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Matthew B. Roberts had to say about the series staying in Scotland for another batch of twelve episodes:

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic ‘Outlander’ journey … We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

We’d been wondering for a long time as to whether or not Outlander would get a one or two-season renewal, given that in the past we’ve seen multiple seasons picked up at the same time. It’s not all that strange, though, that Starz would go for a single-season renewal at this point in the show’s run, given that it gets trickier to order more episodes once you get further and further along.

Given that we don’t expect season 6 to premiere until either later this year or early 2022, we’d be surprised if season 7 premieres before late 2022/early 2023. With the vaccine rollout at present, we are at least hoping that production can get a little bit back to normal soon and the show won’t be slowed down much in producing more episodes.

In addition to Outlander, Starz remains in the Sam Heughan business with another show in Men in Kilts. We’ll have to wait and see if it comes back for another batch of episodes.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander

What do you think about Outlander being renewed for a season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates pertaining to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







