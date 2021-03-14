Bloodlands season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Following today’s big, important finale, can you expect a Bloodlands season 2 to arrive at BBC One? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled?

We should start this article off with the facts — or in this case, a lack of definite facts. There is no confirmation at the moment that Bloodlands has been renewed for more episodes, and the ball will ultimately be in the network’s court on that one.

With that being said, it feels a lot like a renewal here is dependent on not just the ratings, but also the creative team coming up with a totally new story. We are writing this prior to the finale, but it feels like the Goliath storyline was meant to have a beginning, middle, and end this season. It could function in a way as a limited series so in the event there is no season 2, viewers could still leave satisfied. This could alleviate at least some of the pressure to go back out there and make more episodes.

Will they still find a way to make more down the road? It’s very well possible. Since we are talking here about a police drama, you have to imagine that there are so many cases out there still worth exploring. The challenge would be finding one with a similar weight to what we had this time around. What made this particular case so impactful is that it existed for decades prior to the series even started, so there was this sense of heightened stakes and an interest in proving some of the doubters wrong. If there is a season 2, there would need to be something with similar stakes, but also a rather-different feel when the dust settles. You can’t hit all of the same beats again.

Hopefully, we’ll have more definite news to report on the future of Bloodlands over the next few months.

