Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto? (day 15)







Who won the Power of Veto today in the Big Brother Canada 9 house? We’d say that this was a big one, but aren’t they all?

Before we dive too deep into this, let’s kick things off here with a quick refresher. Earlier this week Victoria won the Head of Household Competition that will be featured in Monday’s episode. From there, she opted to nominate Kiefer and Latoya for eviction. The latter is more her target than the former, but that will be up more to the rest of the house.

Want to watch our recent Big Brother Canada 9 video interview with Josh? Then be sure to check that out below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and keep coming back — we’ll have other updates soon.

The Veto players today were the two nominees plus Tychon, Jedson, and Austin — remember that the HoH does not play in the Canadian version of the show (at least as of late). Jedson won it in the end! He now has the ability to shake things up and remove Latoya, but doing this comes with some inherent risk. Despite previously claiming that Tychon is safe, Victoria may tell Jed that she will nominate Ty if the Veto is used. It could be a good deterrent for him, but we’ll see what shakes out when the two talk more tomorrow. Beth is also still out there as a possible target.

So what about Kiefer? While we presume it’s possible he could be voted out this week, we don’t think a lot of people look at him as some sort of serious threat. More than likely, he’ll find a way to stick around unless it’s a situation where someone else makes a great campaign.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother Canada, including further live-feed updates

What do you think about the Power of Veto winner in Big Brother Canada this week?

Where do you predict the game goes from here? Share in the comments, and then stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







