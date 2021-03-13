The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 promo: Reddington vs. Cooper is here







You may be waiting until Friday, March 26 in order to see The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 on the air, but it looks to be worth the wait!

Just from watching the promo below, it looks as though “Captain Kidd” will be bringing us a showdown so many have been desperate to see. In one corner you’ve got Raymond Reddington; in the other, you’ve got Harold Cooper. Ever since Liz deposited the drive in Cooper’s direction, we knew that the road would eventually bring him to Reddington. That drive came from the “Friend from the East,” the Russian operative-of-sorts who we’ve seen James Spader’s character with. It’s the most definite evidence that we have that Reddington is N-13, though we do have questions as to whether this role is anything close to what Reddington says it is.

We’ve long suspected that Reddington may be a double double agent, meaning that he wants Russia to believe that he is helping them, when in fact he’s really not and his ties are with the USA. It’s a situation that would need to be so hush-hush, even Cooper can’t know about it. Maybe that’s why he tries to encourage Cooper in the promo to stop digging — though the way he does it comes across very-much like a threat. It’s the sort of thing that Harold doesn’t want to hear, and that may cause him to dig deeper.

In the end, we think that things are going to get messier long before we get answers. Be prepared for that in advance here…

