Shameless series finale spoilers: What will the ending feel like?







While we know that we’ve got a few weeks to go until the Shameless series finale, at least we have a sense now of what the episode will look and feel like. There aren’t any major spoilers out there, but we’ll take a little tease over nothing at all.

One of the people who knows this show backwards and forwards at this point is Shanola Hampton, who has been a part of the show since the pilot. She remembers the early days of the series and because of that, she’s got an ability to really take a panoramic look at the journey. She’s directing this weekend’s new episode, and that gives her an opportunity to see through yet another set of eyes.

So what is she saying right now about the final episode? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, she makes it clear that some people out there will be quite pleased with how the series ends up:

“It’s such a beautiful callback that we make to where we began, and the script is beautifully written. I believe that people will feel satisfied at the end. You’ll feel sadness, of course, but you’ll feel like, ‘OK, OK…’ And these characters, they live on. You can see or imagine or use your mind to figure out where they are in three months, where they are at three years. You still live with them, and that’s a beautiful thing to have.”

One of the things that we personally love is the idea that someday, we could revisit these characters and check in on where they are. That was always the joy about Shameless; it could have gone on forever. We do hope that there are chances to see some Gallaghers move forward and be happy, though it’s probably wrong to assume that all of them will. For better or worse, Shameless has long been a portrait of working-class life. We’d be kidding ourselves if we were expecting that to change for the final hour.

What do you think is going to happen on the Shameless series finale?

